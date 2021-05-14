Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.20 ($6.99).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 575 ($7.51) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 512.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

