TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 321 ($4.19) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

TUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on TUI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

TUI stock opened at GBX 404.80 ($5.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. TUI has a one year low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

