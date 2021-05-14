TheStreet Downgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

IVC stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Invacare by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

