Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enbridge traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 72576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,736,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,935,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 8,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

