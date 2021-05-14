Comparing CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.14 $345.67 million ($0.50) -21.42 Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 8.98 $341.12 million $3.07 11.54

CIM Commercial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omega Healthcare Investors. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00% Omega Healthcare Investors 17.99% 3.78% 1.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CIM Commercial Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 6 0 2.67

Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $36.82, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats CIM Commercial Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

