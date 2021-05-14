Reviewing Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and DBV Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -5.56 DBV Technologies $14.75 million 44.69 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.58

Ocugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ocugen and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 2 2 0 2.50 DBV Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.76%. DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.83%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Ocugen.

Volatility & Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78% DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Ocugen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

