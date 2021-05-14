Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.93 Million

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post sales of $379.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.80 million to $393.00 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.