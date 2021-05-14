Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €4.20 ($4.94) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.20 ($6.12).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.90 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.28.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

