Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €16.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARL. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €22.20 ($26.12) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -14.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.75.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

