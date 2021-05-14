Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.27 ($108.55).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW opened at €81.85 ($96.29) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.