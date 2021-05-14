UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UGE International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UGE. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on UGE International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CVE UGE opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.48 million and a PE ratio of -22.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.06. UGE International has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$3.24.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

