Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

