Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $820.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

