Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $179.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after purchasing an additional 546,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

