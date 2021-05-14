Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Laidlaw lowered their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

ATNX stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $460.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 21.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

