BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

BTAI opened at $30.40 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $748.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

