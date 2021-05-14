Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.