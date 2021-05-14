Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

APLE stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 68.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,825 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 169.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,776 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

