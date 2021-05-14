Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Cut by William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LOGC. JMP Securities started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $4.43 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

