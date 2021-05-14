Barclays Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $53.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. American International Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 374,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.