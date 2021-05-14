Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

