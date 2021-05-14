FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $280.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.07.
FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $268.70 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.57.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
