FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $280.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $268.70 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

