Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Meredith Put Options (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,370 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,512% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Meredith has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 20,680.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

