Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $184.76 and last traded at $186.01, with a volume of 140046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.38.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.29.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

