Haemonetics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:HAE opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 154.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

