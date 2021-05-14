Fuel Tech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 22,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,561% compared to the typical volume of 1,344 call options.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 6.08. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

