Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) versus Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Critical Survey

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.83%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 7.29 $19.50 million $1.52 10.52 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 21.85% 11.89% 6.18% Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

