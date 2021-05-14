Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 365 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 365 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 414.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

