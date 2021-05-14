AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AT. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$559.49 million and a PE ratio of 138.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AcuityAds news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total value of C$2,090,708.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,517,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,575,105.20. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

