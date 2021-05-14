Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$10.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$6.77 and a 52-week high of C$11.85.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

