BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.35 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.35 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BTB.UN opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.72 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77. The firm has a market cap of C$289.98 million and a P/E ratio of 88.48.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

