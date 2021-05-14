Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centamin (TSE:CEE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CEE opened at C$1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01. Centamin has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.04.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,230.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.