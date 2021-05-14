Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £151.38 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($197.78).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.25. The firm has a market cap of £641.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.23. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

