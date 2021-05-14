Graeme Pitkethly Purchases 3 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,219 ($55.12) per share, for a total transaction of £126.57 ($165.36).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,845 ($50.24) per share, for a total transaction of £115.35 ($150.71).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,276.50 ($55.87) on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market cap of £112.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,138.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

ULVR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

