Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $207.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $206.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Shares of DG opened at $205.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

