Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGP. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

MGP stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,186,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,929,000 after acquiring an additional 635,265 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $14,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

