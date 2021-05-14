Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of PLRX opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

