William Blair Comments on Nautilus, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NLS opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $505.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

