Roth Capital Increases IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target to $11.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. On average, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

