Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE TUP opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 154,487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

