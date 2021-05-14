Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Reduced by Raymond James

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$25.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of BYL stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

