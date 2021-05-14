Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,387.81 ($44.26).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,303.50 ($43.16) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,981.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The stock has a market cap of £77.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.82. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders acquired a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

