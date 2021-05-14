Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after purchasing an additional 390,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 278,848 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 721,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,822,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

