Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

SGTX stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

