SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $276.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Shares of SEDG opened at $204.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.18. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

