Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

