Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. Cree has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cree by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

