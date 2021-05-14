Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $54.06. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -275.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

