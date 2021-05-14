NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NortonLifeLock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 194191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,550,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

