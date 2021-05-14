Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.11. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 29,672 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.