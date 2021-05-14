Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.11. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 29,672 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
